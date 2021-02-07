Louisiana confirmed more than 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus while COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their lowest point since November, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 1,330 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 356,852. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 54,960 “probable” cases, an increase of 621.
That gives the state a total of 409,861 COVID-19 cases.
Due to a server issue, the Department of Health said Sunday’s case and test counts were reflective of one-day totals.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 18th time in the last 22 LDH updates, dropping by 109 to 1,166 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen 903 in less than a month.
Ventilator usage also fell on Sunday, dropping by 24 to 143 across the state, the fewest since Dec. 3 (142).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,522, an increase of 40 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 597 “probable” deaths, a rise of three.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,512,453 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,119,879 molecular tests and 392,574 antigen tests.
The state has administered 534,985 doses, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
