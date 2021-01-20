Louisiana confirmed more than 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries surpassed 320,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 330,294. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 44,288 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,059.
That gives the state a total of 374,582 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 21,411 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 320,025.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the fifth time in the last seven LDH updates, falling by 47 to 1,858 statewide, the fewest since Jan. 3 (1,833).
Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by six to 243 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,881, an increase of 48 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 502 “probable” deaths, a jump of 11.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,968,246 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,661,193 molecular tests and 307,053 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 267,720 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 35,589 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
