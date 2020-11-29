Louisiana confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their highest level since mid-August, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Sunday’s figures were from the last two days. The Department of Health doesn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturdays.
On Sunday, health officials reported 1,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 220,309. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 11,936 “probable” cases, an increase of 130.
That gives the state a total of 232,245 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 122 on Sunday to 1,196 statewide, the most since Aug. 18 (1,204). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 17 of the last 21 updates and by 678 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage remained at 125 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,152, an increase of 16 from Friday. The Department of Health is also reporting 255 “probable” deaths, the same as Friday.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,494,087 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,90,770 molecular tests and 103,317 antigen tests.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 8.10 percent, the highest since Aug. 6-12, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
