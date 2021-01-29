Louisiana confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as the number of hospitalizations continued to drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 1,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 346,994. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 50,282 “probable” cases, an increase of 830.
That gives the state a total of 397,276 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 12th time in the last 15 LDH updates, dropping by 44 overnight to 1,546 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have fallen by 312 in the last eight updates.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Friday, falling by eight to 198 across the state. That’s the first time LDH reported less than 200 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since Dec. 27.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,241, an increase of 39 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 560 “probable” deaths, a rise of 19.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,266,936 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,913,770 molecular tests and 353,166 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 397,371 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 57,926 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
