Louisiana confirmed more than 1,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the first time in a week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 352,277. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 51,917 “probable” cases, an increase of 949.
That gives the state a total of 404,194 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the fourth time in the last 18 LDH updates, increasing by 37 to 1,440.
Ventilator usage also increased on Tuesday, rising by two to 189 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,375, an increase of 35 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 578 “probable” deaths, a rise of six.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,378,429 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,010,521 molecular tests and 367,908 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 487,705, according to state figures. That’s an increase of 90,334 from the last update.
The Department of Health is also reporting that 103,658 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a rise of 45,732.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
