Louisiana confirmed more than 1,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries closed in on 300,000, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Despite dropping slightly, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained above 2,000 statewide.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 1,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 317,336. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 38,499 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,142.
That gives the state a total of 355,835 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 18,241 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 298,614.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly on Wednesday, falling by six overnight to 2,029 statewide. Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by nine to 235.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,582, an increase of 46 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 440 “probable” deaths, a jump of five from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,757,084 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,489,359 molecular tests and 267,725 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 159,698 statewide, an increase of 78,113 from the last report on Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 21,652 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 14,584.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
