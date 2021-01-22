Louisiana confirmed just under 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as the number of hospitalizations continued to dip, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 1,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 334,769. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 45,486 “probable” cases, an increase of 141.
That gives the state a total of 380,255 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the seventh time in the last nine LDH updates, falling by 53 overnight to 1,747 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 31 (1,731). Hospitalizations have dropped by 111 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by 17 to 216 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,964, an increase of 36 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 519 “probable” deaths, a jump of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,047,987 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,730,466 molecular tests and 317,521 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 301,316 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 38,615 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
