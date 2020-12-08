Louisiana confirmed just under 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nearly 100 overnight, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 238,676. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 15,886 “probable” cases, an increase of 629.
That gives the state a total of 254,562 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 93 on Tuesday to 1,516 statewide, the most since Aug. 2 (1,534). That’s one of the largest overnight increases in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 25 of the last 29 updates and by 998 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by four to 165 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,363, an increase of 32 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 289 “probable” deaths, a jump of 13 from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,760,929 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,631,500 molecular tests and 129,429 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
On Tuesday, Edwards will join state and federal leaders at the White House for the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The panel is scheduled for 3 p.m. (central time zone) and will be streamed only at whitehouse.gov/live. Start times are approximate, the governor’s office said.
