Louisiana confirmed more than 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and nearly 50 new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 328,860. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 43,229 “probable” cases, an increase of 332.
That gives the state a total of 372,089 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the second time in the last six LDH updates, increasing by 11 to 1,905 statewide. Ventilator usage also rose on Tuesday, increasing by 10 to 249 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,833, an increase of 49 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 491 “probable” deaths, a jump of 22.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,930,816 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,630,718 molecular tests and 300,098 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 267,720 statewide, an increase of 66,343 from the previous update. The Department of Health is also reporting that 35,589 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, 4,601 more than last reported.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.