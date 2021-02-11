Louisiana confirmed over 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses rose by nearly 62,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 1,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 361,038. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 56,377 “probable” cases, an increase of 869.
That gives the state a total of 417,415 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 22nd time in the last 26 LDH updates, dropping by 24 overnight to 1,052 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 24 (1,052). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,017.
Ventilator usage remained at 151 statewide on Thursday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,617, an increase of 23 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 622 “probable” deaths, a rise of four.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,630,184 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,220,785 molecular tests and 409,399 antigen tests.
The state has administered 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 61,973 from the last update on Tuesday, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 217,324 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 28,085.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
