Louisiana confirmed just over 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of hospitalizations continued their climb upward, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials reported 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 220,421. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 11,993 “probable” cases, an increase of 57.
That gives the state a total of 232,414 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 45 on Monday to 1,241 statewide, the most since Aug. 14 (1,243). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 18 of the last 22 updates and by 723 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage remained at 125 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,163, an increase of 11 from Sunday. The Department of Health is also reporting 257 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,495,253 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,391,726 molecular tests and 103,527 antigen tests.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 8.10 percent, the highest since Aug. 6-12, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
