Louisiana confirmed under 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while the number of fully-vaccinated residents surpassed 530,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 146,666 from the last update. Officials are also reporting that 533,644 people have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 63,497.
On Monday, health officials reported 138 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 375,261. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,304 “probable” cases, an increase of 34.
That gives the state a total of 437,565 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 455 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 44 of the last 53 LDH updates and by 1,614 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 66 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,148, an increase of 14 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 755 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,247,441 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,759,496 molecular tests and 487,945 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.