Louisiana confirmed 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 new deaths on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 45 “probable” cases and a decrease of three “probable” deaths.
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven to 299 statewide. Despite the increase, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 54 of the last 68 LDH updates and by 1,770 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 47 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 381,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 65,510 “probable” cases
-- 9,324 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 850 “probable” deaths
-- 6,609,158 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,045,266 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 834,087 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials didn’t confirm a new COVID-19 case or death on Tuesday.
There was, however, an increase of six “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,613 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,310 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 127,299 total COVID-19 tests
-- 26,255 initiated vaccine series; 16,788 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
