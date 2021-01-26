Louisiana confirmed just over 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 341,211. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 47,351 “probable” cases, an increase of 616.
That gives the state a total of 388,562 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for just the third time in the last 12 LDH updates, increasing by eight overnight to 1,646 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 212 in the last five updates.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage dropped slightly, decreasing by two to 217 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,090, an increase of 26 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 531 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,158,773 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,826,561 molecular tests and 332,212 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 357,894 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 46,765 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
