Louisiana confirmed more than 2,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations increased for the 15th time in 18 updates, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,120 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 213,214. In addition, health officials are reporting 11,189 “probable” cases, an overnight increase of 1,123.
That gives the state a total of 224,403 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 on Tuesday to 1,052 statewide, the most since Aug. 20 (1,087). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 534 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by one on Tuesday to 113 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,072, an increase of 33 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 251 “probable” deaths, a jump of six from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,381,795 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,285,195 molecular tests and 96,600 antigen tests.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 in a 2:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday.
