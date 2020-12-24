Louisiana confirmed nearly 2,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of hospitalizations fell, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 2,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 271,177. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 25,322 “probable” cases, an increase of 372.
That gives the state a total of 296,499 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 42 overnight to 1,633 statewide. That’s just the 11th time in the last 43 LDH updates in which hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have decreased.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 199 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,918, an increase of 41 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 354 “probable” deaths, a jump of five from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,243,015 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,050,500 molecular tests and 192,515 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
