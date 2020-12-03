Louisiana confirmed more than 2,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 1,300 for the first time in nearly four months, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 230,029. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 14,049 “probable” cases, an increase of 494.
That gives the state a total of 244,078 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 37 on Thursday to 1,325 statewide, the most since Aug. 11. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 21 of the last 25 updates and by 807 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by eight to 142 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,252, an increase of 21 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 272 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,645,006 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,527,852 molecular tests and 117,154 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
