Louisiana confirmed more than 2,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of hospitalizations reached its lowest point in nearly three weeks, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 2,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 332,973. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 45,345 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,057.
That gives the state a total of 378,318 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the sixth time in the last eight LDH updates, falling by 58 overnight to 1,800 statewide, the fewest since Jan. 2 (1,798).
Ventilator usage also decreased, dropping by 10 to 233 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,928, an increase of 47 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 514 “probable” deaths, a jump of 12.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,018,910 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,703,545 molecular tests and 315,365 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 301,316 statewide, an increase of 33,596 from the last update two days ago. The Department of Health is also reporting that 38,615 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a jump of 3,026.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
