Louisiana confirmed more than 2,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last three days while the number of hospitalizations fell by more than 100, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas. Sunday’s figures are from the last three days.
On Sunday, health officials reported 2,871 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 274,048. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 25,674 “probable” cases, an increase of 352.
That gives the state a total of 299,722 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased for the second straight update, falling by 103 overnight to 1,530 statewide. Ventilator usage also decreased by eight to 191 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,936, an increase of 18 from Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting 355 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from Thursday.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,272,199 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,076,978 molecular tests and 195,221 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
