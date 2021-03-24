Louisiana confirmed just under 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as recoveries rose by nearly 3,700 over the last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased slightly for the third straight day.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 227 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 378,238. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 63,983 “probable” cases, an increase of 223.
That gives the state a total of 442,221 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The state is reporting 3,692 additional “presumed” recoveries over the previous seven days, bringing the total to 429,935.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine overnight to 413 statewide. This marked the 12th time in the last 60 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 75 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,238, an increase of seven from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 818 “probable” deaths, a rise of 12.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 611,494 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,401,491 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,887,337 molecular tests and 514,154 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.