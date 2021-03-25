Louisiana confirmed under 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while surpassing 650,000 fully-vaccinated residents, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
After rising for three straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from the previous report.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,718,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 96,217 from the last report. Officials are also reporting that 654,876 people have been fully-vaccinated, an increase of 43,382.
On Thursday, health officials reported 277 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 378,515. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 64,105 “probable” cases, an increase of 122.
That gives the state a total of 442,620 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 17 overnight to 396 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 49 of the last 61 LDH updates and by 1,676 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by six to 69 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,251, an increase of 13 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 822 “probable” deaths, a rise of four.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,416,619 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,900,174 molecular tests and 516,445 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
