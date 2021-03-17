Louisiana confirmed just under 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their downward trend, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 280 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 376,152. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,850 “probable” cases, an increase of 166.
That gives the state a total of 439,002 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by seven overnight to 446 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 46 of the last 55 LDH updates and by 1,623 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by four to 66 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,184, an increase of 22 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 771 “probable” deaths, a rise of eight.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 533,644 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,289,160 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,793,735 molecular tests and 495,425 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
