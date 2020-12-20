Louisiana surpassed 260,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 3,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 263,059. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 23,086 “probable” cases, an increase of 555.
That gives the state a total of 286,145 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, falling by 13 on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 1,534. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have fallen in just 10 of the last 39 updates from the Department of Health but by 68 since Friday.
Ventilator usage dropped by 10 to 169 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,711, an increase of 47 from Friday. The Department of Health is also reporting 331 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from two days before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,123,715 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,946,298 molecular tests and 177,417 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
