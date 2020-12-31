The state confirmed more than 3,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of hospitalizations continued to rise, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 3,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 285,477. That marks the third straight day the state has confirmed at least 3,000 new cases in a single day, the longest stretch yet.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 29,798 “probable” cases, an increase of 717. That gives the state a total of 315,275 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the fourth straight day, increasing by 14 overnight to 1,731 statewide. Since Monday, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 201.
Ventilator usage decreased by eight to 202 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,115, an increase of 37 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 373 “probable” deaths, a jump of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,400,149 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,184,384 molecular tests and 215,765 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
