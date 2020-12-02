Louisiana confirmed more than 3,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday — including more than 1,500 backlogs — as the number of recoveries passed 200,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 3,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 227,780. That includes a backlog of 1,551 cases, with collection dates going back to April, health officials said.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 13,555 “probable” cases, an increase of 225.
That gives the state a total of 241,335 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 10,403 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 202,891. That puts the state at 24,889 confirmed active cases, an increase of 3,140 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight on Wednesday to 1,288 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 20 of the last 24 updates and by 770 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by six to 134 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,231, an increase of 37 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 270 “probable” deaths, a jump of nine from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,618,895 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,504,944 molecular tests and 113,951 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding COVID-19 in a 3 p.m. press conference Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.