Louisiana confirmed just under 4,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 31 new deaths, with some of the latest COVID-19 data spanning multiple days after a “processing error,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“Due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported November 29-30 is being reported today,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 3,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 224,410. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 13,330 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,337.
That gives the state a total of 237,740 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 39 on Tuesday to 1,280 statewide, the most since Aug. 13 (1,281). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 19 of the last 23 updates and by 762 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 128 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,194. The Department of Health is also reporting 261 “probable” deaths, a jump of four from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,552,899 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,441,121 molecular tests and 111,778 antigen tests.
The state’s most recent weekly positivity rate report, Nov. 12-18, was 8.10 percent, the highest since Aug. 6-12, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. The statewide positivity rate has steadily risen week-to-week after falling to 4.20 percent Oct. 1-7.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
