Louisiana confirmed 310 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 new deaths on Thursday while the number of fully-vaccinated residents neared 900,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,152,002, an increase of 106,736 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 898,262 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 64,175.
On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 301 statewide. Despite staying flat, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 54 of the last 70 LDH updates and by 1,768 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by two to 44 statewide, figures show.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 139 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 382,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 66,073 “probable” cases
-- 9,343 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 857 “probable” deaths
-- 6,646,458 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,152,002 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 898,262 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.