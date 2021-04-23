Louisiana confirmed 316 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 new deaths Friday, according to the noon update from the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 225 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four overnight to 330 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, rose by six to 47 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 387,307 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,234 “probable” cases
-- 9,433 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 903 “probable” deaths
-- 6,905,520 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,522,672 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,157,671 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by six while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged on Friday.
The parish also reported a rise of six “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,401 “probable” cases
-- 181 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 132,835 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,133 initiated vaccine series; 23,663 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
