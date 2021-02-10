Louisiana confirmed Wednesday just over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 600,000 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 317 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 359,179. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 55,492 “probable” cases, an increase of 16.
That gives the state a total of 414,687 COVID-19 cases. LDH, on Twitter, stated that 'due to a processing error, today's reported case and test counts are incomplete.'
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 21st time in the last 25 LDH updates, dropping by 46 to 1,076 statewide, drawing nearer to the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 974.
Ventilator usage stayed constant at 151 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,594, an increase of 35 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 618 “probable” deaths, a rise of 15.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,579,911 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,179,882 molecular tests and 400,029 antigen tests.
The state has administered 637,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 102,376, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 189,239 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 58,261.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
Louisiana will remain in its modified Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic for an additional 21 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The newest proclamation will keep the status quo until March 3.
“There has been some progress over the last month or so, and we’re very thankful for that,” Edwards said. “The fact of the matter is, though, the baseline numbers remain very high and concerning.”
The governor originally implemented the order on Nov. 25 after a two-month period in Phase Three in response to a rise in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
Edwards has since extended the order three times, first in December, again in January, and now in February.
Under the revised Phase Two, most non-essential businesses are limited to 50-percent capacity while indoor (25-percent capacity or 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity or 150 people) social gatherings also have limitations.
