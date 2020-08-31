Louisiana reported less than 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations declined for the first time since last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 324 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 148,193. According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday's total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, decreased to 881 statewide, a drop of 21 in 24 hours. That’s the first time hospitalizations have dropped since Thursday.
Ventilator usage also fell to 132, a decrease of 11 from Sunday.
The statewide death toll reached 4,787, an increase of 19 from the previous day. There have now been 952 deaths in the month of August. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 1,872,789 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 4,039 new tests, which puts Monday’s positivity rate at just over 8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation keeping Louisiana in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new order is in effect until Sept. 11.
