Louisiana confirmed 325 new cases of the novel coronavirus and five new deaths on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 194 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine overnight to 354 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 52 of the last 65 LDH updates and by 1,715 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 60 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 380,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 64,881 “probable” cases
-- 9,293 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 848 “probable” deaths
-- 6,495,793 total COVID-19 tests
-- 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 720,598 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.
There was also an increase of 10 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,567 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,285 “probable” cases
-- 176 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 125,685 total COVID-19 tests
-- 24,003 initiated vaccine series; 13,896 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
