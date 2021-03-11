Louisiana confirmed less than 330 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the number of fully-vaccinated people surpassed 470,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 51,576 from the last update on Monday. Officials are also reporting that 470,147 people have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 21,417.
On Thursday, health officials reported 328 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 373,972. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,963 “probable” cases, an increase of 93.
That gives the state a total of 435,935 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 overnight to 514 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 41 of the last 50 LDH updates and by 1,555 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by five to 64 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,094, an increase of 10 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 734 “probable” deaths, a rise of six.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,179,187 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,698,308 molecular tests and 480,879 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.