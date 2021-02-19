Louisiana confirmed just under 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as hospitalizations fell to nearly 800 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 377 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 364,912. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 57,375 “probable” cases, an increase of 64.
That gives the state a total of 422,287 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 17 overnight to 806 statewide, marking the 27th drop in the last 32 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,263.
Ventilator usage rose by one to 129 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,778, an increase of 25 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 662 “probable” deaths, a rise of nine.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,755,605, which includes 5,332,755 molecular tests and 422,850 antigen tests.
The state has administered 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 271,216 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
