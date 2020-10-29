Louisiana reported just under 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while hospitalizations and ventilator usage both saw minor drops, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 392 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 181,837.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases, an increase of 646 from last week.
On Wednesday, health officials added 3,352 “presumed” recoveries to the state’s count, bringing the total to 168,634.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage each fell by one on Thursday to 612 and 79 statewide, respectively. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 94 since Oct. 4 and in six of the last 10 LDH updates.
Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Hurricane Zeta, the Department of Health said it would not be updating hospital-related data on Friday, Oct. 30.
Officials confirmed 18 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll 5,694. The state is also reporting 214 “probable” deaths, an increase of eight from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,747,418 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 13,396 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 2.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.