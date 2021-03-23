Louisiana confirmed just under 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose slightly for the second straight day.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 393 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 378,011. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 63,760 “probable” cases, an increase of 312.
That gives the state a total of 441,771 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one overnight to 404 statewide. This marked just the 11th time in the last 59 updates that COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 74 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,231, an increase of six from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 806 “probable” deaths, a rise of one.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,622,640 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 611,494 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,384,068 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,874,441 molecular tests and 509,627 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.