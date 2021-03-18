Louisiana confirmed just under 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while another 35,000 people became fully-vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,516,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 97,958 from the last report. Officials are also reporting that 568,968 people have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 35,324.
On Thursday, health officials reported 396 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 376,548. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,995 “probable” cases, an increase of 145.
That gives the state a total of 439,543 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 32 overnight to 414 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 47 of the last 56 LDH updates and by 1,655 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by one to 67 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,190, an increase of six from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 784 “probable” deaths, a rise of 13.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,311,156 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,813,555 molecular tests and 497,601 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
Edwards is expected to address the media in a press conference slated for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
