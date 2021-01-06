Louisiana confirmed its second-most cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day on Wednesday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations neared 2,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 4,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 299,967. That's the largest number of new cases in a single day since Dec. 30, when the state confirmed 4,261.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 33,557 “probable” cases, an increase of 2,734.
That gives the state a total of 333,524 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 16,661 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 280,373.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 19 overnight to bring the total to 1,993 statewide. Since Dec. 28, hospitalizations have risen by 463.
Ventilator usage increased by two on Wednesday to 207 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,273, an increase of 32 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 408 “probable” deaths, a jump of 14 from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,537,096 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,301,435 molecular tests and 235,661 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.