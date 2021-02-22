Louisiana confirmed under 450 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as hospitalizations fell below 750 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 overnight to 740 statewide, marking the 29th decrease in the last 34 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,329.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven to 113 statewide.
On Monday, health officials reported 443 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 366,302. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 58,342 “probable” cases, an increase of 25.
That gives the state a total of 424,644 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,808, an increase of 10 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 669 “probable” deaths, a rise of one.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,795,188 tests, which includes 5,365,601 molecular tests and 429,587 antigen tests.
The state has administered 857,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses, figures show. Officials are also reporting that 294,232 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
