Louisiana confirmed 445 new cases of the novel coronavirus and three new deaths Friday, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 118 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nine overnight to 331 statewide.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by one to 36 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 391,757 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,016 “probable” cases
-- 9,491 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 942 “probable” deaths
-- 7,121,761 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,750,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,319,032 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths.
Officials also reported two new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,473 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 136,568 total COVID-19 tests
-- 31,650 initiated vaccine series; 27,140 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
