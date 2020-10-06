Louisiana reported just over 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations had a big increase for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 506 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 169,044.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 20 overnight and now stand at 567 statewide. This follows Monday’s increase of 29, the largest one-day jump in hospitalizations since July 22 (54). Over the last two days, hospitalizations have risen by 49.
Ventilator usage remained at 71 on Tuesday.
The statewide death toll reached 5,402, a jump of six from Monday. The state is also reporting 190 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,402,355 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 12,760 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
