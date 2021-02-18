Louisiana confirmed just over 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as newly-reported tests remained lower than normal due to this week’s winter storm, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 511 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 364,535. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 57,311 “probable” cases, an increase of 317.
That gives the state a total of 421,846 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 26 overnight to 823 statewide, marking the 26th drop in the last 31 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,246.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 128 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,753, an increase of 13 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 653 “probable” deaths, a rise of two.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,742,470, an increase of 14,388 from the day before. The total includes 5,320,958 molecular tests and 421,512 antigen tests.
The state has now administered 812,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 29,970, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 271,216 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, a rise of 16,260.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.