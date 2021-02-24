Louisiana confirmed under 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries surpassed 400,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also fell below 700 for the first time since mid-November.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 542 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 367,582. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 59,343 “probable” cases, an increase of 335.
That gives the state a total of 426,925 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The state is reporting 11,629 additional “presumed” recoveries over the previous seven days, bringing the total to 408,463.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 28 overnight to 687 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 12 (676). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan hospitalizations have dropped in 31 of the last 36 LDH updates and by 1,382 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine to 102 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 20 (101).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,860, an increase of 26 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 668 “probable” deaths, a drop of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,849,311 tests, which includes 5,408,554 molecular tests and 440,757 antigen tests.
The state has administered 857,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 294,232 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
