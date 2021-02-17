Louisiana confirmed less than 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last two days as presumed recoveries neared 400,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 555 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 364,024. In addition, the Department of Health is now reporting 56,994 “probable” cases, an increase of 69.
That gives the state a total of 421,018 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The state is reporting 16,161 additional “presumed” recoveries over the previous seven days, bringing the total to 396,834.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 849 statewide on Wednesday after falling in 25 of the previous 29 LDH updates. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,220.
Ventilator usage dropped by 11 to 126 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 29 (125).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,740, an increase of 49 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 651 “probable” deaths, a rise of 17.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,728,132 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,310,098 molecular tests and 418,034 antigen tests.
The state has administered 782,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 254,956 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
