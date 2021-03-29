Louisiana confirmed just under 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last three days while the number of fully-vaccinated residents surpassed 720,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,842,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 123,596 from the last report. Officials are also reporting that 720,598 people have been fully-vaccinated, an increase of 65,722.
On Monday, health officials reported 593 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 379,409. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 64,496 “probable” cases, an increase of 243.
That gives the state a total of 443,905 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 to 362 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 51 of the last 63 LDH updates and by 1,710 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage remained at 62 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,279, an increase of 21 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 843 “probable” deaths, a rise of 14.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,466,421 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,943,437 molecular tests and 522,984 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
