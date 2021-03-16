Louisiana confirmed just over 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their downward trend, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 611 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 375,872. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,685 “probable” cases, an increase of 381.
That gives the state a total of 438,557 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 453 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 45 of the last 54 LDH updates and by 1,616 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by four to 62 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,162, an increase of 14 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 763 “probable” deaths, a rise of eight.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,418,805 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 533,644 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,266,600 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,774,249 molecular tests and 492,351 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
