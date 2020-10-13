Louisiana reported just over 650 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, one day after technology issues limited the number of new cases and tests, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 653 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 172,801. This was one day after the state reported just 63 new cases, the fewest in a single day since March 17 but based on the fewest new tests in a day since May 24.
Tuesday’s case count includes “any remaining tests and cases that would have been received and reported” on Monday.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four on Tuesday to 573, which followed an increase of 14 the day before. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 55 in the last nine days and in five of the last eight updates.
Ventilator usage decreased by two on Tuesday to 68.
The statewide death toll reached 5,486, a jump of 10 from Monday. The state is also reporting 193 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,510,319 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,582 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.1 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
