Louisiana confirmed under 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to nearly 650 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 684 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 368,902. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 59,690 “probable” cases, an increase of 219.
That gives the state a total of 428,592 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 28 overnight to 651 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 8 (622). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 33 of the last 38 LDH updates and by 1,418 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 95 statewide, figures show. That’s the first time the number of patients on mechanical ventilators dropped below 100 since Nov. 19.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,906, an increase of 21 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 681 “probable” deaths, a rise of five from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,931,059 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,484,988 molecular tests and 446,071 antigen tests.
The state has administered 925,991 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 332,415 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
