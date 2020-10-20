Louisiana reported just under 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations saw their largest overnight increase in nearly three months, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 685 new cases to the ongoing tally to bring the statewide total to 176,681.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,088 “probable” cases.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 33 on Tuesday to 586 statewide. That’s the largest overnight increase in hospitalizations since July 27 (43).
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 68 in the last 16 days.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, ventilator usage decreased by two on Tuesday to 62 statewide.
The statewide death toll reached 5,572, a jump of six from Monday. The state is also reporting 200 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,613,369 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 18,993 new tests, which puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 3.6 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
