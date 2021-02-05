Louisiana confirmed its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than a month on Friday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 734 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 355,522. That’s the fewest new cases since the state reported 733 on Dec. 28.
In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 54,339 “probable” cases, an increase of 132.
That gives the state a total of 409,861 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 17th time in the last 21 LDH updates, dropping by 20 overnight to 1,275 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen 794 in less than a month.
However, ventilator usage rose slightly on Friday, increasing by five to 167 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,482, an increase of 29 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 594 “probable” deaths, a rise of three.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,471,861 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,085,290 molecular tests and 386,571 antigen tests.
The state has administered 534,985 doses, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
