Louisiana confirmed over 800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to nearly 1,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the 23rd time in the last 27 LDH updates, falling by 51 on Friday to 1,001 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 22 (967). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,068.
Ventilator usage remained at 151 statewide.
On Friday, health officials reported 823 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 361,861. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 56,724 “probable” cases, an increase of 347.
That gives the state a total of 418,585 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,646, an increase of 29 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 630 “probable” deaths, a rise of eight.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,662,546 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,249,558 molecular tests and 412,988 antigen tests.
The state has administered 699,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 217,324 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
